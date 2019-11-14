Somalia: PM Holds Meeting With Russian FM Sergey Lavrov

13 November 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Kheyre met with Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov at the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum on Tuesday.

Kheyre and Lavrov discussed the State of Peace and Security in Somalia and the efforts of the international community in Somalia's recovery process.

Mogadishu and Moscow had strong diplomatic ties backed by defense cooperation before 1977.

Former Somali President, Mohamed Siyad Barre ordered the Soviets out of a base in the port city of Berbera after providing military support to Addis Ababa on the 1977 war between the neighboring states over a land dispute.

Meanwhile, while in French capital, Somali PM met with several other global leaders and briefed them about the achievements and challenges of his government.

The premier held bilateral talks with the host President, Emmanuel Macron and discussed potential areas of mutual cooperation and quest for debt relief efforts.

While addressing the Paris Peace Forum, Prime Minister, Hassan Kheyre appealed to the member states that no country should be left behind in the quest to achieve sustainable development goals

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network.

Delivering Sexual and Reproductive Rights for All Has a Price Tag

