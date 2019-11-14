Sudan Certificate Exams Delayed to April

Khartoum — The General Directorate of Sudan ExamIinations announced the date of sitting for Sudan Certificate Examinations 2020 has been changed from 9 March 2020 to be on 12 April 2020.

Director of Examinations Mukhtar Mohamed Mukhtar, said that in a statement to SUNA that a meeting headed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, Tamadher Tariq Awad Al-Karim was held Wednesday and discussed the students' conditions and decided the exams delay to help students complete the syllabuses and be ready for perorming exams in good way.