Sudan: Council of Minister Reviews Directives of State Budget for 2020

13 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Council of ministers gave instructions during its regular meeting Wednesday for giving concern to enhancement of the agricultural sector, particularly as regard the institutional reform.

The Cabinet also reviewed the civil service and the benefiting from the outcome of scientific economic development research, solving salary distortions, besides implementing the unified treasury program.

The Council of Ministers stated that the 2020 annual budget would witness an increase in the funds allocated for education, health and alleviating of poverty.

The Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih, explained that the budget directives were based on the government emergency program and its10 priorities.

He pointed out that the year 2020 will witness a rise in the budgets of education and health and the reduction poverty, adding that a number of policies and measures will be taken in the field of economic reform, improving people's living conditions, reducing the poverty rate, reforming state institutions and the rule of law, in addition to focusing on the increase of revenues, control on the public spending and the balance of payments, attracting new external and internal resources and reactivating the role of the internal and foreign private sectors for halting the economic decline.

