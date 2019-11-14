Sudan: Cabinet Briefed On Sudan Participation in Development Dam Meetings

Khartoum — The Council of Minuisters, chaired by the Transitional Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, was Wednesday briefed on the participation of Sudan in the tripartite meetings on the Renaissance Development Dam issue which was held lately in Washington.

The Minister of Culture and Informatuion and government spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Salih, said that the Washington meeting has discussed the differences emerged in the previous meetings, indicating that a prolonged meeting was held and it was agreed that, according to the roadmap there are four meetings of the technical committees that have not yet been held, therefore, it was suggested that the technical committees should be given the chance to continue their meetings as of November 15 in Addis Ababa until January 15.

He said that if an agreement was not reached until January 15, the matter shall be submitted to the heads of state as stipulated in the roadmap.