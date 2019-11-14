Sudan: Madani to Address Workshop On National Quality Policy

Khartoum — Minister of Industry and Trade Madani AbbasMadani will address Thursday opening sitting of Workshop on National Quality Policy to be , organized by Ministry of Industry and Trade in colalboration with Sudan Standard and Meterology Organization(SSMO) and the United Nations Industral Developemnt Organization (UNIDO ) which will be held under the theme -Towards High Competitiveness- and under auspices of the Prime Minister Dr Abdalla Hamdok.

The workshop aims to outline the national policy on quality in order to come out with recommendations contributing to strengthening quality infrastructures for achieving rapid economic growth and increasing exports to ensure save high quality products with competitive prices besides contributing to environment protection.

A number of ministers, Businessmen and Employers Union and some relevant bodies will take part in the workshop.

Invitation is directed to all media.