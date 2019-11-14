Sudan: Madani to Address Workshop On National Quality Policy

13 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Industry and Trade Madani AbbasMadani will address Thursday opening sitting of Workshop on National Quality Policy to be , organized by Ministry of Industry and Trade in colalboration with Sudan Standard and Meterology Organization(SSMO) and the United Nations Industral Developemnt Organization (UNIDO ) which will be held under the theme -Towards High Competitiveness- and under auspices of the Prime Minister Dr Abdalla Hamdok.

The workshop aims to outline the national policy on quality in order to come out with recommendations contributing to strengthening quality infrastructures for achieving rapid economic growth and increasing exports to ensure save high quality products with competitive prices besides contributing to environment protection.

A number of ministers, Businessmen and Employers Union and some relevant bodies will take part in the workshop.

Invitation is directed to all media.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana
Foreign Protesters Not Our Problem - South Africa's Home Affairs
Delivering Sexual and Reproductive Rights for All Has a Price Tag

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.