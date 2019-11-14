Sudan: Federal Government - Legalization of Land Uses and Ownership Is Necessity

13 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Federal Government Chamber, Dr. Hassan Nasr-Eddin, has stressed the importance of legalization of land ownerships and uses in Sudan, particularly in Darfur states and linking this legalization the with the lofty Sudanese customs, traditions and heritage..

Addressing a conference on legal reform for Darfur Lands held Wednesday at Corinthia Hotel, Dr. Nasr-Eddin called for benefiting from the experiences and expertise of the native administration during the enactment of laws and legislations of lands, referring to importance of reactivating role of Agaweed ( tradition mediators ) in the resolution of differences and disputes.

He appreciated all the organization's operating in Sudan for their contribution to finding solutions for several public issues in the country.

He hoped that the conference would come out with recommendations that are helpful in solving the issues of lands, preventing eruption of disputes and violence due to exploitation and uses of lands and the conservation the natural resources for the coming generations.

