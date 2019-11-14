Kenya/Egypt: Kenyan Striker Ruled Out of Egypt Game

Former Sofapaka striker John Avire has pulled out of the Harambee Stars squad that is set to face Egypt in 2021 Afcon qualifier on Thursday in Alexandria.

The player has been at the centre of a transfer tussle between Sofapaka and Egyptian side Tanta SC for over two months now and he's yet to feature competitively after the Afcon tournament that was held in Egypt.

Meanwhile, USA-based forward Boniface Muchiri joined the team in Egypt early Wednesday as they finalise their preparations for the game.

Stars will then face Togo in their second qualifying match on Monday next week at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers

Patrick Matasi (St. George SC, Ethiopia), Timothy Odhiambo (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Ian Otieno (Red Arrows, Zambia)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Hillary Wandera (Tusker, Kenya), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, Sweden), Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya)

Midfielders

Teddy Akumu (Zesco United, Zambia), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, Belgium), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, China), Victor Wanyama (Tottenham Hotspurs, England), Boniface Muchiri (FC Golden State, USA), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr, Egypt), Erick Johanna Omondi (IF Brommapojkarma, Sweden), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards, Kenya)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, Japan), Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia), John Mark Makwatta (AFC Leopards, Kenya)