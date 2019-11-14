Kenya: State Dismisses Critics, Says ICPD Forum 'Very Inclusive'

13 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elizabeth Merab

The government has dismissed critics who argue that the International Conference on Population Development (ICPD), which ends Thursday, was not inclusive.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau said the summit has been very inclusive, contrary to what some organisations and churches opposing the ICPD have made Kenyans believe.

He said Kenya hosted the forum because it promotes "substantive and transformative" commitments.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ICPD summit, Mr Macharia said: "Sometimes you look for summits which will have substantive and transformative commitments."

He said every Kenyan is treated equally when it comes to access to health services.

The Nairobi summit's objective is to accelerate efforts to achieve three zeros by 2030: zero unmet need for contraception; zero preventable maternal deaths; and zero gender-based violence and harmful practices, such as child marriage and female genital mutilation.

Kenya made several commitments that promise to better the lives of women and girls within a decade. Addressing delegates, President Uhuru Kenyatta reiterated his commitment to eliminate female genital mutilation (FGM) within three years.

"Empowering women essentially empowers nations, societies and the world," Mr Kenyatta said.

Dr Natalia Kanem, the executive director of the United Nations Population Fund, said: "We came to Nairobi because we have to accept that good progress is good enough. Reproductive rights for women and girls are not up for negotiations."

The Kenya Catholic Church bishops and the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya bishops had separately said the forum might be used to promote foreign ideologies -- including abortion, homosexuality, sex education and use of contraceptives by schoolchildren.

Security was beefed up over fears the summit would be disrupted by protesters.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana
Foreign Protesters Not Our Problem - South Africa's Home Affairs
Strike Looms for 'Technically Insolvent' South African Airline

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.