Gambia: The Lessons of the TRRC

13 November 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The law providing for the TRRC is focused on revelation of truth as a basis of promoting reconciliation. However, victims/survivors have different opinions and expectations of the TRRC. The Commission members need to sit down and review the Act and ensure that all members fully digest the content and help the public to understand their mandate. Giving contrary signals would create a different expectation and this could lead to confusion. The revelations are many. The facts are becoming clearer. What is needed now is to earn and maintain public trust.

Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper.

