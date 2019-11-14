Eritrea: Seminars in Connection With Founding of NUEW

13 November 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Seminars in connection with the 40th anniversary of the founding of the National Union of Eritrean Women are being conducted in the Central region.

The seminars are focused on the efforts conducted by the PFDJ in ensuring the equitable participation of women in all sectors, activities exerted after independence to develop educational and vocational skills as well as economic capacity of women and the progress registered as well as in eradicating harmful practices that have been negatively impacting the development of women.

According to the report presented at the seminars, the number of female students' school enrolment has increased by 73% in pre-school, by 27% in elementary, by 63% in junior, by 61% in high school and by 45% in higher education.

Regarding health service, according to the research conducted in 2015, the death rate at delivery that has been 1590 out of 100,000 pregnant women has now been reduced to 240; Females Genital Mutilation that has been 95% in 1995 has been reduced to 7%.

The seminars are scheduled to continue until 15 November.

