Sudanese Women Demand Participation in Peace Negotiations

13 November 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Political and Civilian Women Organisation called for the participation of women in the peace negotiations on Tuesday. These negotiations are scheduled to start in the South Sudanese capital of Juba on November 21.

In a meeting with Sovereign Council member Mohamed El Taayshi, leading member of the women organisation Ahlam Nasir called for coordination of the negotiations with all stakeholders, including women, to realise a comprehensive peace and security.

She presented an action plan, including the organisation's vision on the peace process and ways to address their concerns. The way women can participate in the peace negotiations in Juba was discussed as well.

