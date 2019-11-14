Sudan: International Organisation for Migration Visits North Darfur

13 November 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Fasher — The regional director of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in the Middle East and North Africa, Carmela Godeau, visited North Darfur yesterday. IOM will re-register all displaced persons in the camps.

IOM will expand its projects in North Darfur, the regional director announced.

The IOM regional director has responded positively to the request of the North Darfur government to review the registration of displaced people in the camps and include new information from omdas, sheikhs, and other native community leaders.

IOM will also assist with voluntary return and provide humanitarian assistance.

The IOM delegation visited several camps and areas of voluntary return in the state.

Governor

The delegation also met with the governor of North Darfur, Maj Gen Malik Khojali, in El Fasher. He urged the community leaders and camp residents to cooperate with the IOM registration teams.

The governor also stressed that the state of North Darfur has facilitated the voluntarily return of displaced people to their areas of origin by creating areas for voluntary return and enhancing security and stability there.

Delivering Sexual and Reproductive Rights for All Has a Price Tag

