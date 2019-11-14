Congo-Kinshasa: Measles Kills Thousands Unabated

13 November 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Jean Kassongo

Kinshasa — THE death toll in the measles outbreak afflicting the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has risen to 4 723.

Measles broke out five months ago, the latest crisis in the volatile country.

A cumulative total of 233 337 suspected measles cases have been confirmed.

Since September, over 53 860 cases and 1 164 deaths have been reported.

Five provinces, namely Ecuador, Kongo Central, Kwilu Mai-ndombe and South Kivu are severely affected.

Cases continue to be reported from Ituri and North-Kivu provinces, concurrently affected by the ongoing Ebola outbreak that has killed over 2 000 people.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) continues to coordinate partners supporting the government respond to the crisis.

A vaccination campaign scheduled for February next year is now planned for next month.

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus.

It is common among children.

Patients with measles present with fever and with a rash.

