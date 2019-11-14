Malawi: Board Suspends Water Disconnection Campaign Over Crazy Bills

Northern Region Water Board says it has suspended its water disconnection campaign over unrealistic water bills which sent customers crazy.

Northern Region Water Board public relations officer Edward Nyirenda has confirmed the suspension of the disconnection campaign.

"This is due to technical glitches that our new billing system is facing," said Nyirenda.

Some customers had been receiving water bills of K50, 000 a month from the normal K5, 000 and Nyirenda urged those with such awkward bills to report to the board for clearance and verification.

The board decided to move from post-paid to prepaid billing water meters to curb unpaid billing amounting to K4 billion which Nyirenda said crippled the board's operations.

He said the move seeks to maximize revenue from water sales as almost 75 per cent of total sales are in arrears owned by customers most of them government institutions.