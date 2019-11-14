Zimbabwe: Politburo Unveils Zanu-PF People's Indaba Theme

The Politburo yesterday announced the theme for the forthcoming 18th Zanu-PF Annual People's Conference to be held at Goromonzi High School in Mashonaland East Province.

Addressing journalists at a Press briefing after the Politburo session, secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said issues to be discussed at the conference will border on the state of the economy, mining as a crucial industry in reviving the economy and food security.

"The conference will be held under the theme 'Modernise, Mechanise and Grow the Economy Towards Vision 2030'," Cde Khaya Moyo said.

"In today's meeting, preparations for this important annual event were presented and the finer details are still being worked out with all provinces.

"The main thrust of discussions at the conference will relate to issues which border on the state of the economy, mining as a pivotal industry in revamping the economy and food security as it relates to the modernisation and mechanisation of agriculture."

Cde Khaya Moyo said President Mnangagwa called upon sub-committees to make sure that the conference was a success and reminded Politburo members that the hallmark of the New Dispensation was servant leadership.

"His Excellency Cde E.D. Mnangagwa welcomed members to the 333rd Ordinary Session of the Politburo," he said. "In his remarks, H.E reminded Politburo members that the culture of the Second Republic is servant leadership and there was no room for armchair leaders.

"The President urged various sub-committees to ensure that the forthcoming 18th people's conference to be held at Goromonzi High School, Mash East province, in December must be a success without fail."

Over 7 000 delegates are expected to attend the annual conference with at least 2 000 foreign delegates having confirmed their participation.

The conference is expected to consolidate national efforts towards reviving the country's economy, with President Mnangagwa aggressively pursuing economic recovery through the implementation of the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (2018-2020).

The TSP is premised on fiscal consolidation, economic stabilisation, and stimulation of growth and creation of employment.

At the 2018 annual conference, the party came up with a number of resolutions which included the endorsement of President Mnangagwa as the party's sole Presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.