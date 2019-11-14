Zimbabwe: Cabinet Approves MOU On Renewable Energy

Cabinet has approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Zimbabwe and a global firm, Life Academy, on cooperation in the field of energy.

The move will see the development modern and sustainable energy systems inclusive of all forms of renewable energy such as solar, wind, hydro, bio (including waste to energy) and geo-thermal.

Renewable energy sources will promote sustainable use of natural resources and environmental conservation.

Addressing journalists after Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the MoU provided a governing framework for cooperation and investment in the development of renewable energy sources, thereby boosting the use of clean energy.

She said the MoU underscored Government's commitment to enhance local generation of energy, which is expected to lead to increased access to affordable, reliable renewable energy and access to electricity by the vulnerable and disadvantaged communities.

"Life Academy is a global actor in capacity building and knowledge exchange for sustainable development, and was commissioned by the Swedish Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) to plan and implement a Global Capacity Development Programme on Renewable Energy to contribute to the development of renewable energy and energy efficiency, said Minister Mutsvangwa.

"The programme will be premised on three pillars, which are; learning and knowledge transfer, change management, and experience sharing to include policy formulation, technology solutions and investments."

Minister Mutsvangwa said the envisaged training programme, which has already commenced, will be expanded to benefit many Zimbabweans as part of the broader human capacity development programme for the nation in line with Vision 2030.