Sudan: Joint plan of Government-UNICEF to Protect Children

13 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The annual review meeting for the joint plan between the Government of Sudan and the UNICEF protection sector, organized by the National Council for Child Welfare with the cooperation of the UNICEF held Tuesday, and discussed the priorities of the plan for the year 2020.

The meeting held in the presence of the states' child councils' secretaries' the government, and civil society partners working in this field.

The Secretary-General of the National Council for Childhood, Soua'ad Abdul-A'al, has indicated the role played by partners in the protection, care and development of children, calling for closer coordination to achieve better results in the child sector.

She called on the UNICEF to support coordination mechanisms to play its full role, noting to the priorities of childhood in the transitional period included in the 200-day emergency program, which includes aligning of strategies and plans with the changes for a peaceful, secure and fraternal Sudan to serve childhood issues.

On her part, Ms. Najat al-Assad, the Secretary of the Planning Secretariat, gave a brief presentation on the situation of implementation of plans for the year 2019, and another presentation for the Council's partners on the implementation of the 2019 plan, and the priorities of the 2020 plan.

