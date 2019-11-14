Cameroon: Major National Dialogue - Parliament Ready to Vote Bills On Recommendations

The Speaker of the National Assembly made the declaration on November 12, 2019 during the opening plenary sitting of the November ordinary session of parliament.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril says the entire House is ready to methodically and with seriousness examine all bills and private members bills that will be tabled in the Lower House of Parliament within the framework of putting in place of the resolutions of the Major National Dialogue organised at the Yaounde Conference Centre on September 30 to October 4, 2019. Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril made the declaration on November 12, 2019 as he chaired the opening plenary sitting of Parliament for the November ordinary session. He said the event convened by the Head of State, President Paul Biya and conducted by Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute , brought Cameroonians to the same table to discuss and find consensual solutions to problems bedevilling Cameroon. He cited the problems to include peace, security and living together and especially the socio-political and security crisis that has been rocking the North West and South West Regions. State Budget For 2020 The November ordinary session of Parliament is greatly dedicated to the scrutiny and vote of the State budget for 2020 fiscal year. Hon Cavaye Yeguie Djibril presented the morose national and international contexts within which the budget will be voted but said, " We wish to count more on Cameroon's great resilience ability, a resilience that is attributed to our diversified economy." He therefore, expressed the wish that the "2020 State budget must enable President Paul Biya to continue with the implementation of the commitments taken before the Cameroonian people on 6 November 2018 during his swearing-in for the seven-year term of Greater Opportunities." The budget, he said, should enable Cameroon remain on its necessary course to economic, social and cultural development. He cited specific actions the budget should finance that include the decentralisation process, recommendations of the Major National Dialogue, 2020 municipal and legislative elections, preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (Total AFCON) which Cameroon will organise in 2021. In the presence of the Prime Minister Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute, Senior Deputy President of the Senate, Aboubakary Abdoulaye, some cabinet Ministers, representatives of the diplomatic corps, Hon Cavaye Yeguie Djibril announced that construction work on the FCFA 54 billion China-financed National Assembly complex will soon start. Taking into account the tragic landslide disaster that took the lives of 43 people in the Gouache neighbourhood of Bafoussam, the House Speaker extended the condolences to families of the victims that was followed by a minute of silence. The Social Democratic Front (SDF) MPs were conspicuously absent.