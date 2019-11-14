Cameroon: Economic Cooperation - Czech Seeks to Increase Presence in Cameroon

Miloslav Stasek, Secretary of State of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs is leading a delegation to Cameroon which has already met with Ministers Mbairobe Gabriel and Jules Doret Ndongo.

Czech Republic is working towards broadening economic cooperation and increasing its presence in Cameroon. The central European nation, in partnership with Cameroon, plans to start several joint agricultural projects in the country, Miloslav Stasek, Secretary of State of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs has disclosed. The visiting Czech envoy made the announcement in Yaounde on Monday November 11, 2019, after an audience with the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mbairobe Gabriel. Though Miloslav Stasek did not give details of the project, he however told Cameroon Tribune that the discussions he had with Minister Mbairobe mainly focused on deepening cooperation in agriculture and food processing. "We have invited the Honourable Minister to visit Czech Republic," Miloslav Stasek said, noting that the invitation will be a follow-up to a visit which took place last year in December. The Czech official noted that while in their country, the Cameroonian delegation will be attending a big trade fair which will focus on agricultural machinery and new technologies for the production of different plants. Many deals are expected to result from the visit. Also, the Czech envoys expressed interest in wildlife conservation and eco-tourism when they held discussions on Tuesday November 12, 2019, with the Minister of Forestry and Wildlife, Jules Doret Ndongo. An official of the Praque Zoological Garden said they needed the support of the government to push through a 'Bus Ambulant' project. The project consists mainly of the putting in place of tour buses in the Dja Biosphere Reserve, Mefou Wildlife Sanctuary and Limbe. Minister Jules Doret said an MoU related to the project which had lumbered will be re-examined. He said they are ready to cooperate as "we just need partners to develop our enormous assets." Miloslav Stasek is accompanied to Cameroon by the Ambassador of Czech Republic to Cameroon with residence in Abuja, Nigeria, Marek Skolil, as well as other Czech officials.