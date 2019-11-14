Cameroon: North West - Another Government Assistance for IDPs

13 November 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

MINAT salutes increasing collaboration of the population with Defence and Security Forces towards return to normalcy.

The visiting Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji retired from Bamenda last week after inspiring hope and showing concern for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in need of assistance. In effect, some 500 families representing some 2500 IDPs jumped for joy with bags of rice, blankets, savon, buckets, and FCFA 10,000 each to support them stay with host families. It was special assistance from the government for the increasing number of IDPs escaping violence in the face of the socio-political and security crisis rocking the North West region. Delivering the items at the up station neighborhood of Bamenda on November 8, 2019, North West Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique told beneficiaries about government's concern for their plight and the commitment to help normalcy returns to the region. He urged the IDPs to stay hopeful; with expectations that the resolutions of the Major National dialogue will be endorsed by the Head of State to fast track a return to peace and normalcy and help IDPs return to the lands of their ancestors. Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique told the beneficiaries to continue to stand by the nation's institutions. It was also a moment for the Governor to salute relative calm that reigns and encouraged the population to step up evident collaboration with defense and security forces to protect people and property. He had warm words for some inhabitants who in recent times have helped defence and security forces to track kidnappers for ransom. Launched a few months back to help IDPs, the government's special assistance is unending with hundreds more rushing for assistance everyday.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

