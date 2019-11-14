Zimbabwe: Get Down to Work, Harare DCC Told

Newly-elected District Coordinating Committee (DCC) members have been tasked to set up party structures in Harare with immediate effect.

The DCC structures are chaired by Cdes Godwills Masimirembwa (Zone 4), Godfrey Gomwe (Zone 2), Ephraim Fundukwa (Zone 6), Kudakwashe Damson (Zone 5), Goodwell Mafuratidze (Zone 1) and George Chiminhi (Zone 3).

Addressing the first Harare Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) after the DCC election in Harare yesterday, Zanu-PF secretary for the Commissariat Cde Victor Matemadanda said DCC members will start setting up party structures in the province from cell to district level with immediate effect.

"We need to set up proper structures from cells, branches and districts and ensure the party gets the correct figures of our membership," he said. "We need to do a head count. Do not try to control the outcome of the provincial election process by manipulating figures."

DCCs were reintroduced after the party dissolved Harare and Bulawayo provincial party structures.

The Harare and Bulawayo provincial structures were dissolved earlier this year by President Mnangagwa after reports of factionalism and divisions rocked the restructuring process.

The Bulawayo DCC elections will be held at the weekend in all the five zones.

The DCCs are the building blocks of the party structures in the two metropolitan provinces.

DCCs were disbanded in 2012 after it was felt that they had been hijacked by elements that sought to manipulate party structures to foment factionalism and disharmony in the party.

Cde Matemadanda said there was need to strengthen the party in urban centres.

"Go and fish all those who have lost direction," he said. "Let us go and open doors for them by using the party's constitution to convince people to join the party. Do not label other members during the restructuring process by name calling them as Gamatox, G40 or Lacoste.

"We are one family guided by the party's constitution. Stop victimising others during the restructuring process."

Cde Matemadanda called upon Politburo, Central Committee and National Consultative Assembly members not interfere with the process of setting up the structures.

"DCC members should be guided by the party constitution when conducting the restructuring exercise," he said.

Harare Metropolitan Minister Oliver Chidau will superintend the process.