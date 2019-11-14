Sudan: Wesal Hussein Appointed As Secretary-General of National Population Council

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr Abdalla Hamdok on Wednesday issued a decision relieving Secretary-General of the National Population Council Limya Abdul-Ghafar Khelefalla and replacing her by Dr Wesal Hussein Abdalla according to recommendation of Minister of Labor and Social Development.
