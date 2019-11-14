Sudan: Council of Ministers Briefed On Outcome of PM Visit to Brussels

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, in its regular meeting which was chaired by Dr Abdalla Hamdok, listened to a briefing about the Prime Minister's visit to European Union (EU) Headquarters in Brussels and his meetings with the EU officials where the visit was widely welcomed and described as successful , positive and represented important point for return of Sudan to the international community.

Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih said in press statements that Sudan delegation was warmly received that emits honor and that the Prime Minister met during the visit with all EU officials and held lengthy meeting with EU External Relations Council and discussed with them the government programs during the transitional period and possible support the EU could provided to Sudan.

He added that the EU officials expressed keenness to establish strategic relation with Sudan, to closely follow up the situation and pledged to help Sudan return to the international community and deal with international financing institutions , disclosing that it was agreed that the Government of Sudan prepares list of needs of priorities in order to classify projects that EU could be implemented by EU.

Minister of Culture and Information stated that the ministers who accompanied the Prime Minister held meetings with their EU counterparts as well as some organizations during which agreement over some joint projects were reached and that such projects would be made public within the coming period.