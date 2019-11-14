Sudan: SC Informed On Performance of Sudan Sugar Company

13 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereign Council Ayesha Musa Al-Saeed has directed the Sudan Sugar Company to give concern to situations of workers at sugar companies in the country and revising their wages.

Receiving at the republican palace Wednesday Director-general of the Sudan Sugar Company, Saif-Eddin Sulieman, the Member of the Sovereign Council was briefed on performance of the Sudan Sugar Company and beginning of the production season 2019-2020 which was launched at Al-Genaid Sugar Factory.

Director-General of Sudan Sugar Company said in a press statement that the member of the Sovereign Council gave special concern with the predicted prices of the products of this season , pointing out that prices have not yet determined for the prices depend on determination of the final costs in the 2020 budget.

He added that the meeting reviewed challenges facing the Company representing in customs exemption and subsidizing fuels used by factories.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
Infrastructure
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana
Foreign Protesters Not Our Problem - South Africa's Home Affairs
Delivering Sexual and Reproductive Rights for All Has a Price Tag

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.