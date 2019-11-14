Sudan: SC Informed On Performance of Sudan Sugar Company

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereign Council Ayesha Musa Al-Saeed has directed the Sudan Sugar Company to give concern to situations of workers at sugar companies in the country and revising their wages.

Receiving at the republican palace Wednesday Director-general of the Sudan Sugar Company, Saif-Eddin Sulieman, the Member of the Sovereign Council was briefed on performance of the Sudan Sugar Company and beginning of the production season 2019-2020 which was launched at Al-Genaid Sugar Factory.

Director-General of Sudan Sugar Company said in a press statement that the member of the Sovereign Council gave special concern with the predicted prices of the products of this season , pointing out that prices have not yet determined for the prices depend on determination of the final costs in the 2020 budget.

He added that the meeting reviewed challenges facing the Company representing in customs exemption and subsidizing fuels used by factories.