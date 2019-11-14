Sudan: Minister of Defense Meets Chair of UN Sanctions Committee

Khartoum — Minister of Defense, Lt. Gen. Jamal-Eddin Omer Mohamed discussed at his office Wednesday with the Chair of the Security Council Committee set up pursuant to resolution (1591) Joanna Wronecka , the Coordinator of the Team of Experts and their accompanying delegation a host of issues concerning the team's mission.

Minister of Defense expressed pleasure over the meeting and described the visit as historic as it came at the end of Joanna's mandate and after the political transformation taking place in the Sudan.

He briefed the delegation on overall political and security situations and priorities and programs of the transitional government, top of which was the peace dossier.

The Minister underscored that all reasons for which the Security Council resolution(1591), 2005 concerning security, political , humanitarian and human rights axe was issued has completely vanished and Sudan scored immense progress after the political transformation and assumption of the transitional government to its task, a matter which requires lifting the UN sanctions as well regional and international move and call for removing Sudan from list of state sponsors of terrorism.

He also presented a briefing on progress of the negotiation and measures taken by the government to facilitate delivery of humanitarian assistance to the affected people.

Joanna, for her part, hoped that Sudan would achieve stability and all would stand by side Sudan in support of civilian and democratic transformation and expressed appreciation for explanation of some issues of common interest.