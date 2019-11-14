Tanzania: Azam Will Face Baptism of Fire - Vows Mbao Coach

13 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

MBAO FC Assistant Coach Abdulmutik Haji, has warned Azam FC to expect turbulence when they meet in the Mainland Premier League match at CCM-Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza on November 23rd this year.

Speaking during his team's training session at the same venue on Tuesday, Haji said his charges are well prepared ready for the match.

"Most of our players are all fit except Ibrahim Njohole and Ndaki Robert, who are still nursing injuries," he said.

The former Ruvu Shooting coach called upon Mbao FC diehard fans to continue supporting their team wholeheartedly in both their home and away matches.

Mbao Captain Said Said promised that they will keep working hard to ensure the team finishes in the top five positions.

Mbao who are sponsored by GF Trucks & Equipment are now placed tenth with 14 points after 11 outings.

They have won three matches against Polisi Tanzania at Ushirika Stadium in Moshi by 0-1, beat Coastal Union at CCM Mkwakwani in Tanga by 2-1 and won by 1-0 against Biashara United at CCM Kirumba Stadium.

They have drawn five matches against Ruvu Shooting, Mwadui FC, Singida United and Alliance FC. They have suffered three defeats against Yanga, Mbeya City and Kagera Sugar.

