Tanzania: Journalists Cited As Key Nation Builders

13 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

IN order to play the role of nation building and promoting patriotism, journalists in the country have been urged to be intellectually inclined, ideologically aware and culturally rooted.

The advice was given by the Director General of Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC), Dr Ayub Rioba, during an International Conference of the Historical Association of Tanzania (HAT).

Presenting views based on reflections on the past, present and future of nation building and patriotism in Tanzania, he said by embracing the three key attributes, journalists would advance nation to higher levels.

"Devotion to unconditional support for one's country is what patriotism is all about," he said, adding that Tanzanians should unite so as to protect the interests of their country and avoid being dragged into negative issues by western powers.

At the conference which was held at the University of Dodoma (UDOM), the Director of Culture from the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Emmanuel Temu, stressed that patriotism was a fundamental agency for the attainment of its industrialisation drive.

"We have a challenge of corruption which is orchestrated by lack of patriotism," he noted.

HAT president, Dr Osward Masebo, said that the two-day conference would discuss, among other issues, skills in history teaching, the importance of history in building the nation through patriotism and challenges related to history teaching.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Foreign Protesters Not Our Problem - South Africa's Home Affairs
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana
Delivering Sexual and Reproductive Rights for All Has a Price Tag

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.