Tanzania: Journalists Cited As Key Nation Builders

IN order to play the role of nation building and promoting patriotism, journalists in the country have been urged to be intellectually inclined, ideologically aware and culturally rooted.

The advice was given by the Director General of Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC), Dr Ayub Rioba, during an International Conference of the Historical Association of Tanzania (HAT).

Presenting views based on reflections on the past, present and future of nation building and patriotism in Tanzania, he said by embracing the three key attributes, journalists would advance nation to higher levels.

"Devotion to unconditional support for one's country is what patriotism is all about," he said, adding that Tanzanians should unite so as to protect the interests of their country and avoid being dragged into negative issues by western powers.

At the conference which was held at the University of Dodoma (UDOM), the Director of Culture from the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Emmanuel Temu, stressed that patriotism was a fundamental agency for the attainment of its industrialisation drive.

"We have a challenge of corruption which is orchestrated by lack of patriotism," he noted.

HAT president, Dr Osward Masebo, said that the two-day conference would discuss, among other issues, skills in history teaching, the importance of history in building the nation through patriotism and challenges related to history teaching.