Tanzania: Ncds Awareness Campaign Ticking

DODOMA City Council Medical Officer Dr Gatete Mahava has urged Dodoma city residents to attend the ongoing national campaign against Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) at Jamhuri Stadium.

The aims to raise awareness on Non- Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and ways to combat the diseases.

Dr Mahava made the call on Tuesday, pointing out that the annual event, which started last Saturday, involves a number of activities, including exhibitions of health care and free screening offered by public institutions.

"I am seizing this occasion to urge Dodoma City residents to attend the National Campaign against Non-Communicable Diseases," said the City Council Medical Officer.

Under the theme 'Let's Walk Together To Control Non-Communicable Diseases', the national event is organised by the TAMISEMI portfolio and the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

Dr Mahava cited other activities in the ongoing national campaign as football, basketball, tug of war and netball, in which city residents were invited to participate.

Dr Mahava, said lifestyle changes were the main cause of NCDs, which are strokes, most heart diseases, most cancers, diabetes and chronic kidney diseases.