Kenya: Mwende Mwinzi's Petition Against Directive to Renounce Us Citizenship Dismissed

South Korea ambassador nominee Mwende Mwinzi at the Milimani Law Courts on November 14, 2019, for a ruling regarding the call for her to renounce her U.S. citizenship before official appointment.

Nairobi — The High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Kenya's ambassador nominee to South Korea Mwende Mwinzi in which she is challenging the National Assembly's decision to suspend her appointment until she formally denounces her American citizenship.

In his determination Justice James Makau Thursday said he cannot make a ruling on the issue of her dual citizenship stating that it is premature.

"The National Assembly approved the petitioner's nomination on condition that she renounces her US citizenship. The petitioners did not await the President's appointment or dismissal but proceeded to file the present petition. I find that the Republic of Kenya is yet to make the appointment formally on advice of National Assembly and therefore the petition is not ripe," he stated.

"I have no alternative but to dismiss the petition as premature so as to allow the process of approval and appointment to be completed."

Mwinzi was nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta for the South Korean post in May 2019 but has not taken up her position.

National Assembly Committee on Implementation in September recommended that a conditional approval made on June 6 by the Defence and Foreign Relations committee be rescinded and expunged from a parliamentary report.