Kenya: Mwende Mwinzi's Petition Against Directive to Renounce Us Citizenship Dismissed

Photo: Dennis Onsongo/Daily Nation
South Korea ambassador nominee Mwende Mwinzi at the Milimani Law Courts on November 14, 2019, for a ruling regarding the call for her to renounce her U.S. citizenship before official appointment.
14 November 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Kenya's ambassador nominee to South Korea Mwende Mwinzi in which she is challenging the National Assembly's decision to suspend her appointment until she formally denounces her American citizenship.

In his determination Justice James Makau Thursday said he cannot make a ruling on the issue of her dual citizenship stating that it is premature.

"The National Assembly approved the petitioner's nomination on condition that she renounces her US citizenship. The petitioners did not await the President's appointment or dismissal but proceeded to file the present petition. I find that the Republic of Kenya is yet to make the appointment formally on advice of National Assembly and therefore the petition is not ripe," he stated.

"I have no alternative but to dismiss the petition as premature so as to allow the process of approval and appointment to be completed."

Mwinzi was nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta for the South Korean post in May 2019 but has not taken up her position.

National Assembly Committee on Implementation in September recommended that a conditional approval made on June 6 by the Defence and Foreign Relations committee be rescinded and expunged from a parliamentary report.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

More on This
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Should Kenyans Renounce Foreign Citizenship to Serve Govt?
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Foreign Protesters Not Our Problem - South Africa's Home Affairs
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana
Strike Looms for 'Technically Insolvent' South African Airline

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.