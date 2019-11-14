Nigeria: FCT Bee Farmers Receive 300 Hives

The Grassroots Beekeepers Association of Nigeria in the FCT has distributed over 300 hives to farmers through the Bank of Agriculture (BoA) loan scheme for smallholder farmers.

Last month, BoA gave a total of N7.5 million to the farmers to increase production.

Chairman of the farmers' group Mr Gideon Dagunduro said part of the loan was used to construct the hives,with each farm getting three to four hives.

"Every month we will go to each farmer's farm and look at the progress," he said.

A & Shine International (a honey processing company) is working with the farmers as an off-taker and provides technical support to the farmers to enable them achieve maximum productivity.

The leadership of the company led by Mr and Mrs Bukola Adeshina said they were working with the farmers to ensure best practices in production for maximum results.

About 75 beekeepers,including 25 women who benefited from the loan, received the hives.