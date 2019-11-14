South Africa: Four Have Narrow Escape As Taxi Swept Away in Flooded KZN River

14 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

Four people narrowly escaped death after the taxi they were travelling in on Wednesday was swept away in Camps Drift, Pietermaritzburg, paramedic services have said.

"Flash flooding from the heavy rain in the area meant the normally calm stream had burst over the top of the bridge, taking the taxi with it. Luckily, a series of concrete bollards caught the vehicle before it dropped further over into the deeper water," ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said on Wednesday evening.

He said two men had managed to climb to safety, but two others, a man and a woman, had been swept away.

"By the time ER24 were on the scene just before 6pm, Search and Rescue had managed to pull the two others from the reeds further down the river."

Campbell said all four were treated on the scene for minor cuts and abrasions.

"The lady who had been in the water the longest was found to be suffering from mild hyperthermia. ER24 transported two, and another service on the scene transported the other two through to Edendale Hospital for further care."

KwaZulu-Natal has been pummeled with heavy rains and a tornado in the Empolweni area in New Hanover since Monday.

Five people have been confirmed killed since the storms began. A severe storm warning was sent out by authorities on Wednesday for torrential rain expected on Thursday.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.