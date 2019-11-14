South Africa: Break Camp and Leave - Pretoria's Waterkloof Protesters Given Three Days

14 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chelsey Moubray

The Pretoria High Court has allocated three days for hundreds of foreign protesters to vacate the public Waterkloof area in Pretoria, where they have remained camped outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees offices in a sit-in protest since early October.

A Pretoria High Court order directs the City of Tshwane, the Department of Home Affairs and the police to act collectively in a joint operation to identify the foreign protesters camped outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) offices in Pretoria and ascertain who is legally authorised to remain in South Africa. The department is thereafter ordered to apply the immigration laws of the country.

The foreign protesters remain firm in their stance to stay and have indicated to members of the court that they intend to oppose the orders made against them. A spokesman for the protesting migrants Alex Mongo said they would oppose the order to leave the area. He also said the refugees would prepare to walk to Namibia. 'I can't tell you when we will start the walk because I do not trust that we will be safe if people know when we are leaving,' Mongo said. (Photo: Chanel Retief)

