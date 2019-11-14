South Africa: KZN Storms - Schools Instructed to Release Pupils Early Ahead of More Severe Thunderstorms

14 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has instructed schools to allow pupils to leave early after predictions of more bad weather for Thursday.

Head of the department Eugene Nzama said that pupils who were not writing examinations on Thursday "must be released immediately to go home due to predicted bad weather conditions".

"Those who are writing must continue with their planned sessions and be released immediately after finishing. Where possible, parents must be informed to collect their children to ensure safe return home," he said.The province is still bracing itself for more inclement weather which will bring severe thunderstorms over the next few days.

Since October, KwaZulu-Natal has experienced extreme weather conditions, including severe thunderstorms, lightning strikes, gale-force winds and heavy downpours that have wreaked havoc across the province.

A severe thunderstorm produced a tornado near New Hanover on Tuesday.

At least two people were killed and 20 injured in the storm, which the SA Weather Service (SAWS) was investigating to determine the tornado's strength in relation to the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale.

Another three people were killed due to heavy storm conditions on Monday. On Wednesday, the body of a 7-year-old boy - who was swept off the Soweto bridge in Darnall, KwaZulu-Natal, while walking from school on Tuesday - was found.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.