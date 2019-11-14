Zimbabwe: Zimra Impounds Warriors Kit

Photo: Daily News
...
14 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Robson Sharuko

The kit the Warriors intend to use for their opening 2021 AFCON qualifier tomorrow is being held at the ZIMRA offices at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, just a day before the match.

The Warriors face the Zebras of Botswana at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow evening but some bureaucratic bottlenecks have seen the Umbro kit, which the team intends to use in that game, stashed at the ZIMRA offices. The Warriors kit sponsors sent the equipment in time for tomorrow's game but the ZIMRA officials have been holding on to it because they want certain procedures to be cleared first.

ZIFA officials have desperately been trying to get the equipment, which they believe shouldn't be levied any duties, since it's coming to be used by the country's senior national football team. However, sources have told The Herald that there appears to be some disagreements with ZIMRA officials and this has seen the equipment being held at the airport for days now.

This has forced ZIFA to use old kit for the Warriors' training programme which got underway in Harare on Tuesday.

"Umbro sent the equipment because the deal stipulates that there is are kits for the AFCON qualifiers, kits for the World Cup qualifiers and kits for other tournaments like CHAN," sources told The Herald.

"But the kit has been held up by the ZIMRA officials for some days now because they want to establish whether it's supposed to come in for free or certain duties have to be paid for it to be cleared.

"The ZIFA officials have been running around for days now to try and secure the supporting letters to show that, indeed, the kit should come in for free since it's meant for a national programme given the national team's matches are national projects.

"Maybe it will be released on Thursday (today) no one knows but you know that such equipment should be used even during camp which has been on since Sunday."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Governance
Sport
Soccer
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Foreign Protesters Not Our Problem - South Africa's Home Affairs
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana
Strike Looms for 'Technically Insolvent' South African Airline

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.