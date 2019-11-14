South Africa: Ficksburg 'Ebola' Crossing Was a Simulation Exercise

14 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

Reports that a woman who displayed symptoms associated with the Ebola virus crossed the Ficksburg border in the Free State have been revealed to have been a simulation exercise.

Eyewitness News earlier reported that health officials had "confirmed its first case of Ebola".

According to the report, the woman was rushed to hospital where tests "confirmed she had contracted the virus".

However, the International Health Regulations (IHR) in Lesotho said in a statement that there had been an Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) exercise simulation on November 13 between the borders gates of Ficksburg and Maputsoe.

"This was first Small Scale Field Simulation Exercise (SSFX) conducted to test the preparedness and response to the PHEIC [Public Health Emergency of International Concern]," the IHR said in a statement.

It was undertaken to test the capacities in terms of risk communication, coordination, communication, surveillance, case management, preparedness and response, it said.

"The IHR office therefore wishes to inform the public and all other stakeholders that the minister of health will release a statement to address the outcomes of the simulation exercise ... in Leribe," the IHR said.

The ebola epidemic has claimed more than 2 000 lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), according to information released in August - the second-deadliest on record, AFP reported.

The virus has killed around 15 000 people in a known history of 43 years.

Free State Health Department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi earlier told News24 he had not yet been informed of the 'incident', but that protocol dictates that an individual suspected to be carrying the virus would not be allowed across the South African border.

National Health Department spokesperson Popo Maja was also not able to confirm the 'incident' earlier.

The risk of introducing the Ebola virus disease (EVD), which is sowing havoc in the DRC, in South Africa remains low, according to an update by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), which was issued on August 1.

The NCID said this was based on the outcome of an assessment conducted using a World Health Organisation (WHO) risk assessment tool.

"Currently, no travel or trade restrictions between South Africa and the DRC are recommended. Despite the low risk, steps are being taken to improve vigilance and preparedness to respond to any possible EVD cases that may be encountered in South Africa," it added.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Health
Southern Africa
Ebola
Lesotho
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Foreign Protesters Not Our Problem - South Africa's Home Affairs
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana
Delivering Sexual and Reproductive Rights for All Has a Price Tag

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.