Tanzania Bans Rapper Rosa Ree for 6 Months for Nude Video With Timmy Tdat

14 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Thomas Matiko

Authorities in Tanzania have banned rapper Rosa Ree from taking part in any music related activities for six months over a lewd song video she did with her Kenyan boyfriend and fellow singer Timmy Tdat.

Tanzania Music Regulatory board, which is known as Baraza la Sanaa la Taifa (Basata), made the decision following the release of the video of 'Vitamin U', where in some scenes the two leave very little to imagination.

"Baraza la Sanaa la Taifa (Basata) limemfungia msanii wa bongfleva nchini Tanzania Roza Ree kutojihusisha na muziki kwa miezi 6 kutokana na video ya wimbo wa Vitamin U aliyoshirikishwa na Msanii Timmy Tdat wa Kenya," Mwananchi Newspaper reports.

BAN

This means that Rosa Ree will not be allowed to perform in and outside the country, as well as release any new song for the period of the ban.

Rosa Ree, who has been having a rough time since the release of the song, which was flagged immediately and pulled down on YouTube due to its obscene content, was last week summoned by Basata to explain herself.

The two edited the video and re-uploaded a cleaner version.

The acting Basata CEO Onesmo Kayanda later said that the board would deliberate on the punishment after they found Rosa Ree with two mistakes that went against the country's' morals as well as regulations set by the board.

"We summoned Rosa Ree and granted her a hearing. The board found her with two mistakes other than sharing explicit content online. One, she never brought the project to Basata for review and two she did not enter into a contract with the international artiste she collaborated with as per the law," said Kayanda.

While Rosa Ree has nowhere to hide, her partner in crime Timmy continues to enjoy his "freedom" in Kenya.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

