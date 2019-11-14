Uganda: Bobi Wine Makes It to 'Time 100 Next' List of Influential People

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has made it to the 'TIME 100 Next' list of the world's most influential people.

'TIME 100 Next' is a new list, part of an ongoing expansion of the flagship 'TIME 100 franchise'--that spotlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, science, health and more.

Bobi Wine was listed alongside 16 others in the Phenoms, a category that recognizes people who achieve a lot quickly.

In a tweet, Bobi Wine said, "this is exceedingly humbling. Dedicating this recognition to the young people of Uganda, especially the ghetto youth. May this be a reminder & encouragement that you're not what your detractors say you are. You are what you choose to be."

In a separate tweet, Democratic party President Nobert Mao said, "Our very own Bobi Wine has made it to the list of 'TIME 100'. He's in the category of "phenoms" i.e. people who achieve a lot very quickly. Congratulations."

Other East Africans who made it to the list are, Kenyan filmmaker Wanuri Kahiu in the category of 'artists' and South Sudanese model Adut Akech in the category of advocates.

According to 'TIME 100' website, this year's list focuses mostly on the younger generation, despite that they had no age cap.

The youngest person on this list is 14-year-old figure-skating phenom Alysa Liu, who recently became the first U.S. woman to land a quadruple Lutz in competition. The oldest is Ayman Odeh, a politician who, at 44, has emerged as a potential kingmaker in Israeli politics.