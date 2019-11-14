South Africa: Sun City Debut a 'Dream Come True' for Bezuidenhout

13 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lynn Butler - Sport24

Sun City — SA golfer Christiaan Bezuidenhout says it's a 'dream come true' to be competing at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City this week.

Bezuidenhout will be one of the nine South Africans in the field at the Gary Player Country Club.

The 100th-ranked golfer in the world will be making his debut at 'Africa's Major' and revealed that he had been watching the tournament since he was nine-years-old.

"It's a dream come true. I've seen this event live since I was nine years old coming here, and here with my family. To be here now is a dream come true for me," Bezuidenhout told reporters on Wednesday.

"I mean, every year, this event is a big highlight for all the South Africans golfers and people that like the sport. Just to be thought of is a real honour and it should be a special week."

READ | Gutted Van Rooyen believes Ernie made the right call

The 25-year-old has had a breakthrough year on the European Tour, with five Top 10 finishes and a maiden victory at the Valderrama Masters in June.

"Every year you try to qualify for the final events, and yeah, I had a special year. Best year of my career so far, so for me, being here is a real bonus," said Bezuidenhout.

Bezuidenhout stated that he is looking forward to the home support leading up to the final round on Sunday.

"I think as soon as you step up on that first tee on Thursday with the crowd, you could only dream of it (the hype). Coming here this week, it's special," he said.

He will play alongside fellow countryman Branden Grace and Frenchman Benjamin Hebert at 10:17 on Thursday.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

