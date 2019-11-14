South Africa: Gutted Van Rooyen Believes Ernie Made the Right Call

Sun City — South African golfer Erik van Rooyen believes International captain Ernie Els made the right decision in omitting him from December's Presidents Cup team.

Els made his four wildcard picks last week and admitted on Tuesday at Sun City that Van Rooyen had nearly made the cut for 12-man International team.

Van Rooyen revealed he had spoken to Els, who is also competing in this week's Nedbank Golf Challenge , and believes he made the right call.

"We spoke about it. I didn't get selected for the team, but Ernie and I had a very good chat," Van Rooyen told Sport24 on Wednesday.

"Look, I wouldn't want to be in his shoes because he had a very tough decision to make. There are a lot of very good players playing well at this moment.

"I really believe he made the right choice for the team and I hope that we can go and win in Australia."

This season has been a breakout on the European Tour for Van Rooyen as he romped to his first title at the Scandinavian Invitation in August.

In 27 events this year to date, Van Rooyen has seven missed cuts and has registered eight top 10 finishes.

"It's been a very consistent year for me, I've got really good people around me... it's just a matter of practicing good habits and sticking to them," he said.

The 29-year-old, who is currently 51st in the world golf rankings, is eager to break into the Top 50.

"The goal as a golfer is always to be in the top 50 because it means that you get into the big tournaments. That's where we want to play so it's a goal of mine. I guess I'm only one back, but you always keep pushing so hopefully we can keep going," he said.

Van Rooyen admitted that 'Africa's Major' has become a special tournament for South African golfers.

"It's my second time playing. It's a special tournament for us," he said.

Van Rooyen will get his opening round at the Nedbank Golf Challenge underway on Thursday at 10:39 when he tees off alongside England duo Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Wallace.

Source: <b>Sport24</b>