Nigeria: I Was Swindled Many Times in Attempt to Flee Nigeria - BBNaija Frodd

14 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

Big Brother Naija 2019 finalist, Chiemeka Okoye, popularly known as Frodd, took to Instagram to recount how he got swindled after attempting to flee the country several times.

The reality show star who is on an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai recalled selling his car in order to achieve his aim of leaving the country.

Frodd wrote: "After several attempts to flee my motherland Nigeria. Swindled by many scammers called travel agents, I gave up hope. I made my way into the cooperate market in the big heart of Lagos State. After 4 years,

"I became fed up again. I attempted to leave the country again, nothing mattered to me as long as I leave Naija but this time to come and hustle in Dubai from the sale proceeds of my 2003 Toyota Avalon which should be my BTA. You see God! I don't joke with him! Look at me today, I am in Dubai on an all-expense paid vacation. Why will I not serve God Forever?"

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana
Foreign Protesters Not Our Problem - South Africa's Home Affairs
Delivering Sexual and Reproductive Rights for All Has a Price Tag

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.