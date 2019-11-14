South Africa: Bolivian Arrested At O.R. Tambo Airport for Possession of R1.1 Million Cocaine

A 21year-old Bolivian suspect will appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court after OR Tambo Airport police yesterday nabbed her for possession of cocaine valued at R1.1 million.

In a statement, police said the suspect arrived at ORTIA on a flight from Sao Paulo.

"She was stopped by members of the South African Revenue Service's Customs and Excise for a routine stop and search. Her hand luggage was searched and the drugs were discovered," said Colonel Brenda Muridili, police spokesperson.

The multi-disciplinary approach into safety and security at OR Tambo International Airport, she said, continues to yield results.

"This interdepartmental co-operation with Airports Company of South Africa and other stakeholders overseen by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS), is in place to root out criminals and criminality at OR Tambo International Airport," said Muridili.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue providing information on crime to the SAPS by either downloading the MySAPS App or by calling the SAPS Crime Stop number 086 00 10111.

Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated in the strictest confidence.