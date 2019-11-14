Nigeria: Crowds Besiege Konga Store

Nigerians have besieged the new Konga retail store located at Saka Tinubu, Victoria Island, Lagos for a taste of the pre-Konga Yakata shopping experience.

The crowd which came out in their numbers were eager to be the first to get their hands on the amazing price slashes and discounts on a wide assortment of products available on the Konga platform.

Konga Yakata, widely regarded as the biggest sales event in the annual shopping calendar in Nigeria, kicks off formally on Monday, November 11th, 2019. The month-long shopping fiesta will run until December 12th, 2019 across its online platform and retail stores nationwide.

The commencement of the shopping extravaganza coincides with the globally celebrated Singles Day sales popularized by China's retail giant, Alibaba.

"From the turnout today at Saka Tinubu, you can see that Nigerians are ready for an unforgettable experience, disclosed Head of Marketing at Konga, Chidalu Ekeh.

According to her, "Konga Yakata is set to feature lots of amazing activities including Flash Sales, Treasure Hunts for the fastest fingers, amazing travel discounts and deals to exotic destinations through Konga Travel, walk-in discounts across all Konga retail stores nationwide and Social Media giveaways.

"Furthermore, there will be a Live sales show on DSTVChannel 369 every Saturday from the 16th of November, until the 7th of December 2019. Most importantly, every Friday throughout Konga Yakata is Black Friday, so you are guaranteed unbeatable prices."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Furthermore, she affirmed that shoppers are in for a mega sales extravaganza at Konga Yakata.

"We are ready to deliver the biggest discount sales ever, beginning from Monday, November 11th or 11/11 which also represents the very popular Singles Day sales," declared Chidalu Ekeh, Head of Marketing at Konga. "Konga Yakata is by far, the biggest discount sale in the annual shopping calendar and this year, we intend to make it even bigger than before.

"We are anticipating a 600 per cent increase on sales recorded in 2018 and this is down to the increased shopping appetite among our customer database, which has grown exponentially. Our retail stores have also grown to cover more locations across Nigeria. Furthermore, there are more merchants on the Konga platform today, many of whom have increased their product assortment through the soft loans and credit facilities we graciously extended to them," she further disclosed.