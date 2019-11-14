Nigeria: Firm to Drive Business Automation With IT Solution

In order to boost productivity, reduce downtime and bring businesses up to speed with modern technology trends, Tranter IT Infrastructure Services Limited, which currently serves 74 per cent of the commercial banks in Nigeria and top companies across the manufacturing, insurance, government, oil and gas and logistics industries, has introduced the Sigfox solution that drives business automation in organisations.

Giving details of the technology solution at a press conference in Lagos recently, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman, Tranter IT, Mr. Lare Ayoola, said: "Sigfox is network for connected objects transporting data from one device to IT systems, designed to achieve one managed network with high quality service.

According to him, "The solution is highly resistant to interferences and jamming, and it comes with a comprehensive API and IoT platform, thus enabling the simplest, lowest and cost effecting operations. It enables one central system, with pairing, no configuration, no connection, no protocol, yet offers the best way to reach the simplest and most efficient link between objects and internet. It equally comes with lower energy consumption, enabling smart cooperation network and device."

"Modern, dynamic IT environments need to be able to scale faster than ever and IT automation is vital to making that happen. IT Automation is key to achieving business objectives, but today's enterprises run on infrastructure too complex for yesterday's job schedulers," Ayoola added.

Sugfox is already operational in 61 countries of the world, connecting 6.6 million registered devices, with a coverage of over one billion people.

Explaining how the solution connects objects, while transporting data from device to IT systems, Ayoola said: "Data is transmitted through its radio protocol on the public spectrum, between o-140 messages per day per device, with high capacity network of over one million messages per Base station per day. The Sigfox Cloud carries out Identification identification integrity with big data analytics platforms, enabling data storage and Intelligence for all verticals."

He said data loss or disaster could bring down the entire business operation but if there is a proper valid backup and disaster recovery plan organisations could be safe and in no time could bring up the services.

"Our solutions are built in such a way to help you achieve better recovery point objective (RPO) and recovery time objective (RTO) and make sure that services and resources conform to high availability, redundancy and load balancing architecture. We have partnered and positioned ourselves with leading backup original equipped manufacturers (OEMs) that provide disaster recovery, and secure data access to consumers, small-medium businesses, and enterprises," Ayoola said.

Analysing some key use cases of Sigfox solution, Ayoola said it could be used for asset monitoring, smart parking, electricity and gas metering, water level, oil level, waste level, energy efficiency, smoke detection and intrusion detection among others.

Executive Director, Sales, Tranter IT, Melanie Ayoola, said: "In an organisation, downtime in the IT infrastructure can lead to a huge loss in productivity and in turn affect the revenue. Global companies can lose precious time and money due to inefficient management of the IT infrastructure. In a digital environment, so many factors are already outside of management control, so the more control they can create, the better off their company will be."

According to her, Tranter IT offers a wide range of solutions for the administration and management of operational elements to effectively, efficiently, and proactively utilise technology, information, and data. She listed the elements to include the computers, servers, networking, data, storage, physical and virtual facilities as well as software, processes, and cloud-based services that make up the IT infrastructure.

"Business is fast-paced and IT services must be delivered more quickly. Agility and stability do not seem to go hand in hand, but in order to remain dynamic and move quickly, Tranter IT is one of the most valued and experienced IT service provider in Nigeria, partnering with organisations to enhance stable backend infrastructure," the executive director said.