Somalia: Party Claims Plane Crash Conspiracy to Assassinate Ex Presidents Sharif And Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

13 November 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Former President Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed's party Hilimo Qaran has alleged an attempt on the lives of it's leader and that of ex president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

At a press conference held in the capital Mogadishu Hilimo Qaran chairman Suleiman Mohamud raised questions over the interruption of radio communication between the aircraft carrying the two former state leaders to Beledweyne.

Last Saturday the two leaders and a delegation of at least 20 Mps had earlier been restricted from flying to the flood hit Beledweyne.

Later the aircraft carrying the former heads of state flew to Beledweyne but were forced to turn back to Mogadishu after radio communication failures,

According to Hilimo Qaran chairman this may have been a conspiracy to have the plane run out of fuel causing a plane crash.

Hirshabelle regional leader Mohamed Abdi Waare had issued a press conference over the controversial report that radio communication between the aircraft carrying the FNP leaders and Beledweyne airport had been deliberately interrupted.

The plane made a turn back to Mogadishu due to poor weather conditions that may have made the landing of the plane unsafe for the passengers according to Waare.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
Foreign Protesters Not Our Problem - South Africa's Home Affairs
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana
Strike Looms for 'Technically Insolvent' South African Airline

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.