Somalia: Party Claims Plane Crash Conspiracy to Assassinate Ex Presidents Sharif And Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

Former President Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed's party Hilimo Qaran has alleged an attempt on the lives of it's leader and that of ex president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud

At a press conference held in the capital Mogadishu Hilimo Qaran chairman Suleiman Mohamud raised questions over the interruption of radio communication between the aircraft carrying the two former state leaders to Beledweyne.

Last Saturday the two leaders and a delegation of at least 20 Mps had earlier been restricted from flying to the flood hit Beledweyne.

Later the aircraft carrying the former heads of state flew to Beledweyne but were forced to turn back to Mogadishu after radio communication failures,

According to Hilimo Qaran chairman this may have been a conspiracy to have the plane run out of fuel causing a plane crash.

Hirshabelle regional leader Mohamed Abdi Waare had issued a press conference over the controversial report that radio communication between the aircraft carrying the FNP leaders and Beledweyne airport had been deliberately interrupted.

The plane made a turn back to Mogadishu due to poor weather conditions that may have made the landing of the plane unsafe for the passengers according to Waare.