Somalia: Nigeria, Somalia Ink Intelligence Deal

Somalia and Nigeria's spy chiefs have inked a deal which will see the tow agencies share intelligence.

Nigeria's Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, on Wednesday arrived in Mogadishu for a two-day visit and held meetings with his counterpart, Fahad Yasin and other senior NISA officials. The two sides signed an understanding to have full cooperation between the two agencies according to a tweet by NISA.

Following the meeting, the visiting official was hosted at a dinner event at NISA headquarters where he spent the night.

A similar visit was paid to Mogadishu by Angola's Spy Chief, Gen. José Luís Caetano Higino de Sousa in mid-September. Intelligence delegations from Djibouti, Qatar, Ethiopia and Sudan also had arrived in Mogadishu to exchange security and intelligence experiences and information with their Somali counterparts, a sign seen by many as the re-emergence of the country's intelligence agency.