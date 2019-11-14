Somalia: Nigeria, Somalia Ink Intelligence Deal

14 November 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia and Nigeria's spy chiefs have inked a deal which will see the tow agencies share intelligence.

Nigeria's Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, on Wednesday arrived in Mogadishu for a two-day visit and held meetings with his counterpart, Fahad Yasin and other senior NISA officials. The two sides signed an understanding to have full cooperation between the two agencies according to a tweet by NISA.

Following the meeting, the visiting official was hosted at a dinner event at NISA headquarters where he spent the night.

A similar visit was paid to Mogadishu by Angola's Spy Chief, Gen. José Luís Caetano Higino de Sousa in mid-September. Intelligence delegations from Djibouti, Qatar, Ethiopia and Sudan also had arrived in Mogadishu to exchange security and intelligence experiences and information with their Somali counterparts, a sign seen by many as the re-emergence of the country's intelligence agency.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
West Africa
Nigeria
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana
Foreign Protesters Not Our Problem - South Africa's Home Affairs
Strike Looms for 'Technically Insolvent' South African Airline

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.