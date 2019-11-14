Somalia: Prime Minister Meets With Federica Mogherini in Brussels of Belgium

Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Kheire has met with deputy President, Federica Mogherini in Brussels of Belgium.

They discussed the strong cooperation between the European Union and Somalia at all levels, from peace and security to economic development and support for the strengthening of democracy.

The prime minister briefed Mogherini on the progress achieved by the government in security, economic reforms, and promoting democracy.

Mr. Kheire has commended the support of the European Union to Somalia saying the EU plays a very important role in Somalia's recovery.

On her side, Mogherini has expressed EU's strong commitment to supporting the Federal Government's state-building vision towards a politically inclusive, secure and economically progressive Somalia, where best use is made of its entrepreneurial and youthful population and vast natural resources to the benefit of all Somalis.

She said the EU is committed to supporting peace and prosperity in Somalia and, together with the Member States, supported Somalia's state-building with €3.7billion since 2015.

The EU's engagement in Somalia has intensified over the years, with the EU remaining the largest donor both in terms of political engagement as well as financial and technical support and expertise.

Since 2008 the EU has provided more than €1.2 billion to the country through various financial sources.