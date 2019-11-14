Kenya: Somali Business Community in Kenya Meet With Visiting President Farmajo

Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has called upon the Somali business community in neighboring Kenya to play their part in the efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to citizens affected by the flooding in the country.

More than 200, 000 people were affected by the flash floods in three main regions namely Hiran, Bakol and Lower Jubba following heavy torrential rains in the past weeks.

The head of state was speaking during a meeting with the business people in Nairobi after attending the United Nations coordinated International Conference on Population and Development on Wednesday.

President Farmajo, who briefed them on the recent political and security development back home appealed to the diaspora community in the East African state to help his government rebuild the reclaimed embassy in Nairobi.

"The diplomatic mission belongs to you; we need you to play a key role in its refurbishment to show the world that we can do it."

The event which took place at the Somali embassy was also attended by other government officials that accompanied the President in his visit including, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Abdulkadir Ahmed Khayr, Health Minister, Dr. Fowzia Abikar Nur, and Ambassador Ahmed Nur Tarsan.