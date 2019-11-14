Somalia: Puntland Parliament Picks New Speaker After Ousting the Former

14 November 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Puntland Parliament on Thursday elected Abdirashid Yousuf Jibril as a new speaker.

Three candidates, Abdirashid Yousuf Jibril, Abdijamal Osman Mohamed, and Ali Ahmed Dhahar took part in the election.

Abdirashid received 46 votes of the MPs in the round three of the voting, while his rival Abdijamal Osman Mohamed saved 17 votes, the election commission announced.

In a brief speech after the victory, he promised to be a leader that has a compromise and tolerance, working closely with the various institutions of the government.

Last week, Puntland Parliament kicked out the former speaker Abdihakin Dhoobo-daareed, who had been in office less than a year.

