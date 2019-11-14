Ghana/South Africa: Ticket Prices Reduced for Ghana-South Africa Tie

The Sports Ministry has reduced ticket prices for today's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Ghana and South Africa.

This is to help boost attendance at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium which will host the Black Stars for the second time.

In November 2017, the senior national team drew 1-1 with Egypt in the final 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

A statement by the Ghana Football Association read:"The Ministry of Youth and Sports has reduced ticket prices for "popular stand" for the AFCON 2021 qualifier with South Africa at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium from GH¢10 to GH¢5. The VIP will go for GH¢20."

The Stars will be playing their first match since suffering an early exit from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. The team needs a win to get the fans on their side after that ill-fated campaign.