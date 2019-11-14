Ghana/South Africa: Ticket Prices Reduced for Ghana-South Africa Tie

14 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Sports Ministry has reduced ticket prices for today's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Ghana and South Africa.

This is to help boost attendance at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium which will host the Black Stars for the second time.

In November 2017, the senior national team drew 1-1 with Egypt in the final 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

A statement by the Ghana Football Association read:"The Ministry of Youth and Sports has reduced ticket prices for "popular stand" for the AFCON 2021 qualifier with South Africa at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium from GH¢10 to GH¢5. The VIP will go for GH¢20."

The Stars will be playing their first match since suffering an early exit from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. The team needs a win to get the fans on their side after that ill-fated campaign.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.