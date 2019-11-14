Ghana: December 17 Referendum Needs Attention

14 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Barely a month to the December 17 referendum to determine whether to amend the law to enable Municipal, Metropolitan and District Chief Executives (MMCEs) be elected on partisan lines, it has emerged that majority of Ghanaians are unaware of the referendum.

A new Afrobarometer survey conducted by Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) revealed that only few Ghanaians know about the upcoming referendum, leaving more than half of the population with no knowledge of the referendum on December 17.

According to the survey, over 60 per cent indicated that they were unaware and less than half of the population fully understood why the referendum is going to be held. That is worrying.

The Ghanaian Times is concerned because the issue that the referendum is going to deal with is very significant and likely to change how local politics is conducted in the country forever.

It is, therefore surprising, that barely months to the referendum, majority of Ghanaians are unaware about it.

If we are to believe the report which we have no reason to doubt, then there is a lot of work to be done.

Already there appears to be a lot of misunderstanding and miscommunication about what the referendum is all about.

We have gathered a lot of misleading information about the referendum but that is our main concern.

Our concern is that majority of Ghanaians who would be voting on the critical matter of changing a law to unable us elect leaders at the local level are ill informed about it.

This is a matter that must be placed at the doorstep of not only institutions that are mandated by law to conduct public education on such matters but all political parties and civil society organisations.

Fortunately, we have few weeks left and it is not late for all stakeholders to mount a sustained campaign to educate Ghanaians on the referendum.

We already observe that political parties in the last few days are taking position for a "Yes" or "No" vote and hope that they would carry the message to their members at the grass root and explain the matter to them.

It is also important for the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Information Service as well as Civil Society Organisations to intensify their education of the public to fully understand what is at stake.

We must, in the national interest ensure that the exercise is successful no matter the outcome.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Film on Nigerian Sex Workers Disqualified from Oscars
More Nigerian Shops Shut Down in Ghana
Foreign Protesters Not Our Problem - South Africa's Home Affairs
Strike Looms for 'Technically Insolvent' South African Airline

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.